Parents were urged on Wednesday not to send their children to private lessons while schools are closed because of the coronavirus scare.

"Apparently, some teachers are giving private lessons. They should desist immediately because it is extremely dangerous and poses grave problems to the healthcare system," the education commissioner said in a brief statement.

"This is not the time for private lessons. Parents should refrain from sending their

children to such lessons," the commissioner added.

Schools were initially closed for a week from last Friday, but the closure was extended to the end of the Easter holidays on April 17. It may be extended further if necessary.

Parents have been urged by the authorities to keep their children indoors, not to take them to places where people meet, such as playgrounds, and not to take them to see their grandparents since the elderly are the most vulnerable to coronavirus.