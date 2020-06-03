A music video paying tribute to recovered COVID-19 patients - “Don’t Stop Believin” - has been launched by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), in collaboration with the Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA) and with the support of Bank of Valletta.

Originally released by Journey, the song is strongly associated with the pandemic as hospitals around the world played the song when discharging recovered patients.

Following on “Where the Streets have No Name” and “Valletta, a City like No Other in the World”, the music video, which features Matthew James Borg, seeks to convey a message of positivity, inspired by the recent COVID-19 experiences of Maltese nationals.

MPO executive chairman Sigmund Mifsud said the project was particularly apt in view of the recent lifting of restrictions.

Indeed, “we should unite together and strive forward towards a brighter future, allowing us to overcome any potential setbacks”.

VCA chairman Jason Micallef said the video was intended as a message of hope during these difficult times.

This project is one in a series of initiatives presented as part of the recently launched MPO online programme.