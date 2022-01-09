A group of protesters took the streets of Valletta on Sunday afternoon to oppose COVID-19 measures, demanding freedom of choice and rights.

Raymondo Ambrogio, one of the coordinators, said that although he was in favour of the vaccination roll-out, everyone should be free to make their own choices.

"I am in favour of the vaccine, I had the booster and I follow the regulations, so much so that I am unable to attend the protest myself because I am currently under quarantine," he told Times of Malta.

"But I believe that everyone should make their own choices, and to not be punished for this," he said in reference to new enforcement measures due to come into force on January 17.

"Many of us are concerned and fed up," Ambrogio said.

From January 17, bars, restaurants, gyms, pools, spas, casinos, gaming parlours, cinemas, theatres and sporting events will only be accessible to people with valid vaccine certificates.

From the same day, vaccination certificates will be valid for three months for those who have had the second dose and for another nine months after the third jab. For the under 18s, the vaccine certificate will remain valid for a year.

People who do not take their booster will not have a valid certificate after the second dose.

This means anyone who has never had a COVID-19 vaccine or booster will not be allowed to work out in a gym or grab a coffee from their favourite café.

Similar measures are also in force in other EU countries, including Italy and France.

'No to vax passports'

Walking down Republic street, the 200 or so protesters chanted "no vaccine passports", "libertà" and "let us breathe".

Others carried banners reading "freedom to work" and "no to forced experimental vaccinations". A child carried a banner saying "Today a forced vaccine - what's next for my future?"

Some even wore the Star of David with "unvaccinated" written on it.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One protester, Edwin Gatt, said the authorities must end this form of "dictatorship" and "forcefulness".

"Only God has authority over our lives. Today we need to wear a mask by law, the vaccine will soon be mandatory to live, work or do anything," he said.

So far, vaccine certificates are not mandatory at workplaces in Malta, but the Malta Chamber is asking for employers to be given the right to request them.

Gatt said he blames the government and health authorities for those people who had ended up depressed and locked inside.

"Together, our voice is louder and our message will be clearer. We need to show love towards one another and stop this form of enforcement."

Protesters gathered on Sunday afternoon, some carrying banners calling out against forced measures and vaccines. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'Do not take away our rights'

One speaker said that the government cannot forget the citizens' fundamental rights.

"First we said we will close businesses and stay at home for safety - two years on we are forced to wear a mask, get a test, and get vaccinated. This needs to stop, we need to have the right to say no."

He said that if parents do not want to vaccinate their children they should have the right to say no.

Currently, children do not need to be vaccinated to go to school.

"Stop harassing us, and respect our rights. I respect those who wish to wear a mask and get vaccinated, but please, respect my rights not to do so," he said.