A new fear may be about to take hold of investors – that of missing out. Global equity markets continue to rally with the European and US markets up circa 20 per cent year-to-date. With $16.6 trillion of negative-yielding debt and $3.4 trillion invested in money market mutual funds (the highest level since 2009), it would not come as a surprise if investors redeploy some of these funds and push equity valuations higher.

What are the main characteristics of the current bull market?

The two characteristics that set this current equity bull market apart from the average bull market are size and strength. The current equity bull market is the second longest in history (126 months) but the strongest from a total return perspective at this point of the cycle (the S&P is up 454 per cent since its March 9, 2009 inception).

Are central banks doing their part?

It may be premature, but with central banks like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in easing mode, there may be hopes of a global economic recovery beginning to take hold.

At least some sector rotation seems to be signalling that. Should these signs continue to develop, it could send equity markets higher into year end.

Will the European Central Bank’s stimulus package lift growth in Europe?

It’s a positive package but unlikely to lift growth enough to meaningfully reduce the risk of a serious economic slowdown.

Only fiscal easing or an end to the US-China trade dispute can deliver stronger growth.

Is it time for fiscal policy to take charge in Europe?

Yes. There are growing signs that Germany is preparing a fiscal stimulus package, as it did after the 2008 financial crisis, including measures to prompt investment.

As the market starts to price in an increased probability of fiscal stimulus out of Europe, we are seeing a shift towards value stocks with a focus on those companies whose sales are skewed towards their domestic economy.

Are European countries limited as to what they can do given the fiscal rules in place?

Yes. In order for fiscal policy to really be effective, finance ministers in the eurozone must consider widening the bloc’s fiscal rules. Something which they consider doing at the moment.

Overall, political risks in Europe appear to be lower... with regards to equities, we continue to favour the US, Europe and China

What’s the latest on the US-China trade dispute?

President Donald Trump said he would consider an interim trade agreement with China. According to reports, some of Trump’s closest aides have discussed rolling back and delaying tariffs in an interim deal if China will commit to respecting US intellectual property and agree to resume purchases of US agricultural products.

Do you think a trade deal will happen?

Yes. We expect Trump to want to avoid a recession and have a strong stock market going into the presidential election next year. If there was a recession, it would be called the ‘Trump recession’ since it would be largely caused by the restrictive trade policies of his administration.

Are you worried the situation with Iran will intensify?

No. The reaction of the market post the attack on Saudi’s oil plants was muted and it does not seem like the situation will escalate for two reasons. The first being that although the US President said it looked like Iran was behind attacks, he stressed he did not want to go to war. The second reason is that a higher oil price could potentially exert an additional drag on slowing global growth, impacting negatively the US consumer.

Is the possible impeachment of Trump going to be an issue?

Not really. The stock market is shrugging off risks from the possible impeachment because it seems highly likely the Senate would acquit him if the House were to impeach him.

What about Brexit?

It appears increasingly likely that the UK will request (and the EU will agree to) an extension to Article 50 until the end of January, with a general election occurring in late November or early December. The next few weeks, however, suggest a continuation of the political drama as we move towards that.

Are you concerned about a slowdown in US earnings?

While full-year earnings of US companies have been revised down by circa five per cent year-to-date for both 2019 and 2020, consensus earnings expect positive growth of two per cent and 10 per cent in 2019 and 2020 respectively, which is positive for the markets.

With depressed global sovereign yields and attractive equity valuations (S&P trading on a forward P/E of 16x 2020 earnings), this positive earnings growth should support a move in the equity market to new all-time highs.

From a sector perspective, stronger earnings growth within the cyclical sectors (e.g. technology) support our overall preference of cyclical over defensive sectors.

Can you mention some stocks you are interested in?

In Europe we like to work with Danone and L’Oreal because they focus on the benefits gained from China’s increasing middle class. We also work with Airbus because of its strong order book and because it currently benefits from the problems Boeing is facing.

We like ASML, SAP, LVMH and Kering because they stand to benefit from any improvement in the trade war negotiations. Axa and Allianz in the insur-ance sector offer attractive dividends in a low interest rate environment.

In the US we go for Amazon and Microsoft because of their exposure to the cloud business and also like Mastercard for its potential to increase its profitability. Alibaba is in a position to benefit from any positive outcome in trade war negotiations.

What are your thoughts about equities heading into year-end?

The $16.6 trillion negative-yielding debt and the growing size of money market mutual fund balances currently at the highest levels since 2009 (at circa $3.4 trillion) may serve to support the equity rally.

Given the lacklustre returns afforded by money market funds, pullbacks in the equity market could be mitigated by investors redeploying some of these funds. We continue to view modest pullbacks as buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Overall, political risks in Europe appear to be lower and the US and China have renewed their efforts to resume talks. We expect central banks to further underpin investor sentiment in the future.

With regard to equities, we continue to favour the US, Europe and China.

Kristian Camenzuli is investment manager at Calamatta Cuschieri. The information, views and opinions provided in this article are provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, tax or legal advice. This article was issued by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services. For more information, visit https://www.cc.com.mt.