Gas distributors will continue with door-to-door deliveries but cylinders will only be delivered to one's front door, the Energy Regulator said on Friday.

It advised customers to have the exact amount of money prepared for the required distance to be kept between the client and the provider.

Fuel

Earlier, petrol station owners announced that pumps are to be manned with an attendant until 2pm. Self-service will be available on a 24-hour basis.

Stations have so far been manned with an attendant until 6pm.