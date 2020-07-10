Devis Mangia has made it clear that the doors of the national team are open for everyone as the Italian met with the media yesterday ahead of Malta’s commitments in the UEFA Nations League in September.

The newly-appointed national teams head coach is currently conducting a two-week camp at the Ta’ Qali Training Grounds during which he is running the rule over a squad of 31 players for the first time since his appointment.

The former Italy U-21 coach was named as the successor of Ray Farrugia last January but since then was unable to share the training pitch with his players due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, after two days of work, the former Italy U-21 coach was pleased with the attitude shown by his players.

“I am really pleased with all the work that we have done so far in the last two days,” Mangia said.

“Obviously these are still early days, but I was impressed by the dedication and applications of all the players in the squad.

“This training camp is very important to start and build our national team and I am grateful to all clubs in Malta to have given permission to the players to spend some time with us, some for a week and others for the whole duration of the camp.”

Mangia’s selection is a blend of young and experienced players with the likes of Shaun Dimech and Paul Mbong being promoted to the senior set up for the first time and team up with the more established Henry Bonello, Steve Borg and team captain Andrei Agius among others.

The squad includes two notable absentees namely Luke Gambin, who Mangia said is recovering from injury with his club Colchester, while Rowen Muscat was omitted from the group as he didn’t commit to join the squad at the start of the training camp.

“Rowen Muscat made a personal decision,” Mangia said.

“He didn’t commit to start the camp with the rest of the players and had asked to may be join the team at a later stage. However, I wanted all the players with me from the start, so that is why I didn’t select him.”

Still, Mangia made it clear that whoever missed out on the squad now doesn’t mean that he will not be part of his plans.

“The doors of the national team are open for all Maltese players,” the former Palermo coach said.

“All the players that are with me in this training camp have impressed my team during the last months of the 2019-20 season and deserve to be here but it doesn’t mean that we will not consider others who are not with us here.

“Every player that will show the desire and the ability to be part of the national team will be selected in the future.”

The national team selection includes three overseas players who have applied for Maltese citizenship on sporting merit, namely Italian defender Enrico Pepe and forwards Amadou Samb, of Senegal, and Mario Fontanella, of Italy.

“This was the perfect time to bring in Pepe, Samb and Fontanella in the group so we get to know them better and see what they can bring to the team,” Mangia said.

Special pass

“I want to make it clear that every player who is eligible to play for the national team will be considered for selection. However, being a foreign player does not give you a special pass. You have to show the technical qualities that you deserve the place in the team.”

On his part, team skipper Agius said that he was impressed by the new set-up and he appealed to the public to give the team time before making any judgements on the project.

“I am really proud to be part of the national team in this new beginning,” the Hibs defender said.

“There is great team spirit and all the players seem to be hungry to contribute to this exciting project. Obviously, it will need time to see any form of improvements and I appeal to the fans and the public in general to give this coaching staff time to work.

“Things cannot change overnight, but I have no doubt that in a few years’ time the fortunes of the national team will change for the better.”