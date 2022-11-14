The sizes of windows and doors in local homes could soon become standardised, as authorities seek to cut down on construction waste while allowing producers to benefit from economies of scale.

The Building and Construction Authority, which regulates the construction industry on Monday started a two-week public consulation period about the measure, seeking feedback about its plans.

According to a technical document issued by the BCA, architects and developers will have to adhere to a set of standardised aperture sizes when designing new residential buildings or altering existing ones.

Doors would have to be at least 0.75m wide and 2.1m high from finished surfaces, increasing in increments of 0.05m.

Windows would need to be at least 0.4m wide and 1.05m high, also rising in increments of 0.05m.

The plan is to make such standardised aperture sizes a prerequisite when applying for planning permission, meaning applications that do not adhere to the rules will be denied a permit.

The BCA proposal takes into consideration exceptions to the rule.

Skylights or fixed glass fittings will not fall under the policy, nor will small apertures in non-habitable rooms or into service shafts.

Scheduled or iconic buildings or those within Urban Conservation Areas will be exempt in “exceptional cases”, and the rule will not apply to buildings that feature huge apertures that make up more than 25% of the façade.

Similarly, developers will be allowed to retain existing apertures if renovating an existing building.

The measure was first proposed in a Construction and Demolition Waste Strategy launched last year.

Its intention, the BCA says, is to allow for apertures to be more easily repaired and reused, while allowing aperture producers to stick to standardised modules that will allow them to reduce waste while slashing their costs.

Feedback can be sent to bca.consulatation@bca.org.mt. The BCA consultation period ends on November 28. More information is available online.