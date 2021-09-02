San Ġiljan coach Dorian Pisani hailed his team’s collective strength as the Saints avenge their defeat to Neptunes in last week’s title decider by defeating the Reds 11-10 in a thrilling KO final on Wednesday.

Ben Plumpton and Dino Zammit were in prolific form for San Ġiljan when scoring four goals apiece while Matthew Zammit grabbed a brace.

There was little to separate from either side on Wednesday but San Ġiljan showed great resilience to fend off Neptunes’ late charge to lift the trophy and end the season in style.

“I think the collective strength of our team and that was our winning trump card to win the final,” Dorian Pisani, the San Ġiljan coach told the Times of Malta at the end of the final.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta