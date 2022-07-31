Waterpolo champions Neptunes WPSC have sacked coach Jovan Popovic and appointed Dorian Pisani as their new head coach, the Premier Division club announced.

Popovic had been at the helm of Neptunes WPSC for the past five and under his helm the Balluta Bay club enjoyed a lot of success, namely three national league titles and one knock out competition among others.

However, Saturday’s defeat against San Ġiljan proved fatal for the Montenegrin coach as the team suffered their second successive defeat against a direct league rival following their upset to Sliema last week.

The defeat to San Ġiljan saw Neptunes forfeit top spot in the Premier Division to the Saints and during a committee meeting held on Sunday morning the club decided to part way with Popovic and appoint Pisani as their new coach.

Pisani’s main task now will be to prepare the team for their championship play-off against Sliema in the coming days.

Click here for full story