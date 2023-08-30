Neptunes WPSC have announced the resignation of Dorian Pisani from his position as the club’s head coach.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday in a statement released on the club’s social media.

In the statement, the club said that “on Tuesday 29th August 2023, senior team coach, Dorian Pisani, submitted his letter of resignation to the Committee.

“The Club and Committee take this opportunity to thank Dorian for his hard work, dedication, commitment, integrity, honesty and loyalty when leading the senior team and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Pisani’s resignation brings an end to his second spell at the Balluta Bay club.

