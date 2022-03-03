Swieqi United picked up three important points as they edged Mġarr United in a five-goal thriller in the first week of MFA Women’s League games in the month of March. In the other games, Raiders Lija and Kirkop United secured a victory each after dispatching of San Ġwann and Mtarfa respectively.

Malta women’s international player Dorianne Theuma scored a brace for Swieqi as she propelled the Oranges to a 3-2 win against Mġarr. These two goals lift Theuma into third place of league’s scoring charts with nine goals.

For third-place Swieqi this was a very important victory. They bounced back to winning ways after losing to Raiders Lija while they boosted their chances of a top-two finish this season. Swieqi have now moved three points away from the second place, still occupied by Mġarr.

