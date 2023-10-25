Borussia Dortmund travel to their crucial Champions League clash at Newcastle on Wednesday still adjusting to life after Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, who joined Dortmund aged 17 in 2020 from boyhood club Birmingham City, moved to Real Madrid this summer for a fee in excess of 100 million euros ($108 million).

The England midfielder’s form in the Spanish capital, where he has scored 10 goals in 11 matches including several late winners, has shown the world just what Dortmund lost in the summer.

For their part, Dortmund have had a puzzling start to the season.

The eight-time German champions are unbeaten in the league but have failed to impress, often grinding out wins against less-fancied opponents.

