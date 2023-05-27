Borussia Dortmund are on the brink of breaking Bayern Munich’s decade-long stranglehold on the German championship, with their title-deciding match against Mainz on a nerve-shredding final day of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Star-studded Bayern have had the title in their bag well before the end of previous seasons, but this time, their slip-ups and Dortmund’s persistence are keeping the suspense going to the final whistle.

European spots are also up for grabs alongside one of the tightest relegation battles in recent memory.

At the top of the table, Dortmund know a win over mid-table Mainz will secure their first Bundesliga title since 2012, while Bayern can claim their 11th straight Bundesliga title with a win at Cologne — but only if the leaders slip up.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...