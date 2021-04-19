Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said Monday that they and German rivals Bayern Munich both rejected proposals to form a European Super League.

In a statement on Monday, Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said that the members of the European Club Association (ECA) had met Sunday evening and expressed “a clear opinion to reject the foundation of a Super League”.

He added that the two German clubs on the ECA board, Bayern and Dortmund, had taken “100 percent” the same position “in all discussions”.

