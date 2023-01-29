Borussia Dortmund surged to within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday as Sebastien Haller made his first start since undergoing treatment for testicular cancer.

Haller, making his third Dortmund appearance since returning to the team earlier this month, was crucial in both goals.

The Ivory Coast striker let the ball run through his legs for Karim Adeyemi’s first-half goal, before pressuring Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba into an own goal in the second period.

Leverkusen started the match by consistently finding space around Dortmund’s centre-backs as teenage midfielder Florian Wirtz, just back from an ACL tear, pulled the strings.

Wirtz found Moussa Diaby in the penalty box and the French forward unleashed a right-footed shot that forced Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into an acrobatic save.

