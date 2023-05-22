Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said the return of striker Sebastien Haller from cancer was the season’s “biggest miracle” as his side moved to the brink of the Bundesliga title.

Haller scored twice in Dortmund’s 3-0 win at Augsburg, which took them two points clear of Bayern Munich with just one game to play.

The Ivory Coast striker missed the first half of the season as he battled testicular cancer, returning in January.

Since Haller’s return, Dortmund have lost just one of 18 league matches.

“That he’s back with us is a pure miracle” Terzic said after the game, praising the forward’s “important” presence “in the dressing room”.

