Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is set to miss just three to four weeks, with scans confirming that the forward’s injury is not as bad as initially expected.

Reus went down in the 28th minute of his side’s 1-0 win over derby rivals Schalke on Saturday, leaving the field in tears on a stretcher.

Speaking on Germany’s Sport1 Dopplepass on Sunday, Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said the captain will be fit again in time for the World Cup, which starts in November.

