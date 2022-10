Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been ruled out of his side’s German Cup second round clash at Hannover with an ankle complaint.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Reus, 33, did not make the trip to Hanover.

Reus returned off the bench in Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to table-topping Union Berlin on Sunday, after spending a month out with an ankle ligament injury.

