Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is set to return for Sunday’s clash with league leaders Union Berlin, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic confirmed on Friday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Terzic said Reus – who has been out since being stretchered off the pitch with an injured ankle in mid-September against Schalke – was ready to return, but may start the match from the bench.

“Marco was in outstanding form. He not only created plenty for us, but he also finished (several chances).

