Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic praised defender Mats Hummels for keeping former teammate Erling Haaland quiet after the German side drew 0-0 with Manchester City on Tuesday to qualify for the Champions League last 16.

Dortmund booked their place in the knockout phase with a battling point, although needed a second-half penalty save by Gregor Kobel from Riyad Mahrez.

“Mats Hummels was outstanding,” said Terzic, after the centre-back intervened several times to keep Haaland under control.

Haaland was substituted at half-time with what coach Pep Guardiola said was a “knock”.

Kobel’s penalty stop was the only moment of note in the second half, as Dortmund qualified and City won Group G.

“We defended consistently and cleanly until the end,” added Terzic.

Click here for full story