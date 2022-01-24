Borussia Dortmund revealed Monday they are concerned about the extent of the injury to star striker Erling Haaland as they await the results of further medical examinations.

The 21-year-old Norway star has scored 23 goals in 21 games for Dortmund this season.

However, after scoring the opening goal in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Hoffenheim, Haaland crashed to the turf after a sprint and was left clutching his groin before being substituted.

