Borussia Dortmund slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at Freiburg on Saturday as star striker Erling Braut Haaland drew a rare Bundesliga blank.

This is the first time Dortmund have lost to Freiburg in Germany’s top flight for 11 years with Saturday’s setback coming just four days after losing 3-1 to Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

“We make stupid mistakes, twice!” grumbled Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji.

“We gave away a free-kick for the first and the second goal was a counter attack.

“We can’t invite opponents to score, especially when we have Champions League aspirations.”

Dortmund will discover their group opponents when the draw for the Champions League is made Thursday.

