Borussia Dortmund kicked off their season Friday with a 3-0 victory over third-division 1860 Munich in the first round of the German Cup.

Karim Adeyemi scored a debut goal following his move from Red Bull Salzburg to add to first-half strikes from Donyell Malen and Jude Bellingham.

Germany international Adeyemi finished as the top scorer in the Austrian top-flight last season, and was signed by Dortmund in May to help replace Erling Haaland.

Dortmund were joined in the second round by fellow Bundesliga club Stuttgart, who edged past Dynamo Dresden 1-0. Dresden were relegated to the third division last season.

Second-tier sides Karlsruher and Nuremberg also won their matches against lower-league opponents in the opening round.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, who won their first major trophy by lifting the German Cup in May, play their first-round ties at the end of August.

The two clubs meet Saturday in the German Super Cup.