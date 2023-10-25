Borussia Dortmund blew the Champions League’s group of death wide open as Felix Nmecha’s goal beat Newcastle 1-0 at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle twice hit the woodwork in the closing stages through Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar, but now have work to do to reach the last 16 on their return to the competition after 20 years.

The German giants’ first win in Group F lifts Dortmund above Newcastle on head-to-head record with both sides on four points.

Paris Saint-Germain lead the section on six points with last season’s semi-finalists AC Milan bottom on two.

Newcastle had announced their return to the Champions League stage in style with a 4-1 demolition of PSG three weeks ago.

