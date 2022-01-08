Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud scored late goals as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and cut Covid-hit Bayern Munich’s lead to six points at the top of the Bundesliga.

“We reacted well throughout the second half and got an awesome, emotional win,” said Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

With nine players sidelined by Covid, a makeshift Bayern side lost 2-1 at home to Gladbach on Friday but second-placed Dortmund left it late in Frankfurt.

Eintracht raced into an early 2-0 lead with Colombia striker Rafael Borre scoring both goals before Dortmund pulled one back with 19 minutes left.

