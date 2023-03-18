With the ‘Klassiker’ clash against Bayern Munich on the horizon, Borussia Dortmund will want to avoid a loss of focus against Cologne on Sunday with a title on the line.

While Dortmund have had their share of woes against better sides in recent years, their title challenges have truly come undone in poor performances against the league’s outmatched but spirited underdogs.

Led by pugnacious manager Steffen Baumgart, often seen on the sideline sporting just a flat cap and a t-shirt in the German winter chill, no club embodies the underdog spirit more than Cologne.

Dortmund have stuttered after their barnstorming start to 2023 of 10 wins in 10 matches came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, resulting in elimination from the Champions League.

