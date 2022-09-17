A “fantasy” goal from teenage substitute Youssoufa Moukoko fired Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 1-0 derby win over Schalke, as Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season at Augsburg.

Bayern’s 1-0 loss was the fourth time in a row they have dropped points in the league, after three successive draws.

After the match, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann blamed his side’s ‘laissez-faire’ attitude and lack of teamwork for the loss.

“When I look at the statistics, we should have won... We could have tried simple things to play into the space behind (Augsburg’s defence), but we played very laissez-faire in the final third,” Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann said he was at a loss to explain his team’s Bundesliga slide.

“The trend doesn’t bode well. I’m thinking about myself, about the situation - about everything.”

