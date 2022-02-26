Borussia Dortmund hope to have Norwegian star Erling Haaland back for Sunday’s game with struggling Augsburg and could end the weekend with the gap between them and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich down to three points.

Dortmund’s reason to be optimistic about this scenario is despite them being infuriatingly inconsistent this season, Bayern’s form has also faltered of late.

A shock 4-2 defeat by lowly VfL Bochum was followed by Bayern requiring a late equaliser in their Champions League last 16 first leg match with RB Salzburg, and a below par performance despite the 4-1 scoreline against bottom side Greuther Fuerth last weekend.

