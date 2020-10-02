Borussia Dortmund insisted Friday there is no chance that England winger Jadon Sancho will join Manchester United before the transfer window closes in three days time.

“We have of course had communication with Manchester, but everything there is to say on the subject has already been said by us,” sports director Michael Zorc said with the transfer window to close on Monday.

“That will not change in the next three days.”

