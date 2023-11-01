A strike from Marco Reus gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 home German Cup win over Hoffenheim while Bayer Leverkusen needed a late flurry of goals to reach the last 16 on Wednesday.

With Saturday’s clash against rivals Bayern Munich — along with the following Tuesday’s crucial Champions League meeting with Newcastle — in mind, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic made six changes to his starting XI.

Teenagers Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Youssoufa Moukoko were given rare starts to add spark to the home attack, but it was veteran forward Reus who gave Dortmund the lead late in the opening half.

