Ansgar Knauff only joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January, but his goals against Barcelona and West Ham have helped put Eintracht Frankfurt on the verge of the Europa League final.

Frankfurt need only a draw at home to West Ham in Thursday’s semi-final second leg to reach their first European final in 42 years.

Knauff joined on an 18-month loan from Borussia Dortmund in January, shortly after his 20th birthday, and has already scored two key goals in Europe.

