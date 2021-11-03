Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels is out for revenge against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday afer the thrashing by the Dutch champions in Amsterdam a fortnight ago.

The Germans are missing star striker Erling Braut Haaland, sidelined by a hip injury, but Hummels says the hosts remain determined to put up a fight at Signal Iduna Park.

“We want to play a much better game and show from the start that we want to win,” Hummels said in Tuesday’s press conference.

