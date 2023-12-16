Borussia Dortmund’s league struggles continued on Saturday, the visitors held to a 1-1 draw at Augsburg.

Despite topping a Champions League group which included Paris Saint-Germain, Milan and Newcastle, Dortmund have won just one of seven league games since October.

Last year’s runners-up are already ten points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who play their game in hand on Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ermedin Demirovic opened the hosts account after 23 minutes, pushing off a challenge from Nico Schlotterbeck before slotting home.

