Borussia Dortmund’s league struggles continued on Saturday, the visitors held to a 1-1 draw at Augsburg. 

Despite topping a Champions League group which included Paris Saint-Germain, Milan and Newcastle, Dortmund have won just one of seven league games since October. 

Last year’s runners-up are already ten points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who play their game in hand on Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Ermedin Demirovic opened the hosts account after 23 minutes, pushing off a challenge from Nico Schlotterbeck before slotting home. 

