Borussia Dortmund are likely to be without Erling Haaland for their Champions League group match against Sporting although coach Marco Rose said Monday he was still hopeful that the 21-year-old Norwegian could play a part.

“He’s still in really bad pain,” said Rose at a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Group C match in Germany.

“I trust him. If he has eaten well, slept well, recovered well, maybe things can go faster than expected.”

