Borussia Dortmund legend Karl-Heinz Riedle says the Bundesliga club is ‘praying’ star striker Erling Haaland stays next season as they fend off interest from the Premier League.

“We’re praying he will stay another year at Borussia Dortmund,” Riedle told international media on Friday.

“It will be very difficult to keep him after this season, but he is a crucial player for us.”

Haaland is set to feature on Saturday when Dortmund, who are second in the title race, host leaders Bayern Munich.

