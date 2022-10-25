Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel’s penalty save from Riyad Mahrez helped his side to a goalless draw with Manchester City on Tuesday and qualification for the Champions League last 16.

Mahrez was brought down by Emre Can in the 56th minute but Kobel pushed away the Algerian’s effort from the spot to help his side through to the knockout stage for the seventh time in nine years.

Premier League champions City sit three points clear of Dortmund in Group G and are confirmed as group winners due to their superior head-to-head record.

With City already qualified for the last 16, coach Pep Guardiola rotated his starting line-up, with Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and goalkeeper Ederson among the substitutes, giving former Arminia Bielefeld ‘keeper Stefan Ortega his debut.

