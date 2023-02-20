In-form Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is set to miss three weeks with a thigh injury, the club announced on Monday.
Adeyemi picked up the injury while setting up a goal for Donyell Malen during Dortmund’s 4-1 victory over Hertha Berlin on Sunday, and was helped off the ground in tears.
“Karim Adeyemi tore a muscle fibre during Sunday’s game against Hertha Berlin,” the club tweeted on Monday. “He will not be available for about three weeks. Get well soon.”
