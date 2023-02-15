A superb length-of-the-field goal from Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi gave his side a 1-0 win over Chelsea at home in their Round of 16 Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Adeyemi’s goal came during a period of sustained dominance from the visitors early in the second half, with the Germany forward pouncing on a clearance from a Chelsea corner.

Adeyemi sensed the opportunity and ran the length of the field, rounding both Enzo Fernandez and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to give Dortmund the crucial lead which took them to victory.

