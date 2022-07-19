Borussia Dortmund said on Monday striker Sebastien Haller has left their pre-season training camp in Switzerland after a tumour was found in his testicle.

Ivory Coast’s Haller joined the German club earlier this month as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who has signed for Manchester City.

“In the course of intensive medical examinations, a tumour was finally discovered in the testicles during the course of the day,” Dortmund said.

“During the coming days, further examinations will take place in a specialised medical centre,” they added.

Dortmund paid Ajax 31 million euros ($31.5 million) for the 28-year-old after he scored 47 goals in 65 appearances for the Dutch side.

More details here...