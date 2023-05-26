With a Bundesliga title just 90 minutes away, Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic called for calm on Thursday, saying “the key is to do nothing special”.

Two points clear atop the table, Dortmund can win their first title for 11 seasons by beating Mainz at home on Saturday, regardless of second-placed Bayern Munich’s result at Cologne.

If Bayern lose or draw, the title is Dortmund’s.

But while the city of Dortmund is planning a parade for hundreds of thousands of people on Sunday, Terzic has urged his side to keep doing the things “which played ourselves into a situation which created this euphoria”.

“The pitch is just as big as it was last week and the ball is just as round,” Terzic said at Thursday’s pre-game press conference in Dortmund.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt