When Schalke host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in German football’s fiercest derby, the two sides’ contrasting fortunes will be on full display.

Dortmund come into the fixture in challenging for a title, while Schalke are looking for valuable points to avoid a direct return to the second division.

On paper, the clash should be a lay up for Dortmund.

The visitors sit second on goal difference and have chalked up eight straight victories in the league to start 2023. Dortmund have won their last four matches over Schalke, the longest streak since the ’60s.

Schalke, unbeaten in six, would love nothing more than to claim derby bragging rights while also lifting themselves from the relegation mire and derailing a Dortmund title challenge, as they did a few seasons ago.

