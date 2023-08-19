Borussia Dortmund start their Bundesliga campaign at home to Cologne on Saturday, hoping to take the first step in putting the bitter disappointment of last season behind them.

Needing a win for their first title in over a decade in the season’s final game, Dortmund drew 2-2 at home against mid-table Mainz. 

The draw allowed Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 in Cologne thanks to a last-minute Jamal Musiala goal, to sneak past and win the title on goal difference, their 11th consecutive league victory.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

