Borussia Dortmund confirmed Monday the signing of Germany defender Niklas Suele on a free transfer from rivals and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich for next season.

“We are pleased that we were able to sign a German national player in Niklas Suele and retain him for four years,” Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

Bayern had already confirmed last month that Suele would leave at the end of the season when his contract expires having turned down an extension.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.