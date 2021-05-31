Borussia Dortmund on Monday strengthened their squad for next season by signing goalkeeper Gregor Kobel from Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart.

Dortmund, who finished third in the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign, have signed Kobel until 2026 having reportedly paid Stuttgart a transfer fee of around 15 million euros ($18 million).

Despite being included in the provisional group, the 23-year-old has not been included in the final 26-man Switzerland squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 finals from June 11-July 11.

The 1.95m-tall shot stopper will rival Swiss compatriots Marwin Hitz and Roman Buerki for the goalkeeper shirt at Dortmund, where he is looking forward to playing Champions League football next season.

