Marco Reus is set to rekindle his blossoming partnership with Erling Braut Haaland on Wednesday as Borussia Dortmund bid to hand Manchester City another Champions League quarter-final exit.

Dortmund captain Reus, 31, is back to his best after struggling with poor form and injury this season, revelling alongside the 20-year-old Haaland.

Reus has scored in Dortmund’s last two games with Haaland, their top scorer this season with 33 goals in 34 games, providing both assists.

In nearly a decade at Dortmund, Reus has played as an attacking midfielder behind talented strikers such as Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Paco Alcacer.

Reus is full of praise for his team-mate, who grabbed headlines earlier this season as the youngest player to score 20 Champions League goals.

