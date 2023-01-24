Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Tuesday the club was taking it “day by day” with striker Sebastien Haller’s return to the starting line-up.

Haller came off the bench in Dortmund’s thrilling 4-3 home victory over Augsburg on Sunday, his first competitive game since battling testicular cancer.

The 30-minute cameo was Haller’s debut appearance for Dortmund and his first competitive match since May 2022.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s league visit to Mainz, Terzic said Haller would “play an important role tomorrow” but was as yet unsure about a starting debut.

“(Haller feels) better from day to day, but whether it is enough for the starting XI, we will see,” Terzic said.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...