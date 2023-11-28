Edin Terzic’s Borussia Dortmund can seal a spot in the Champions League last 16 by winning at Milan on Tuesday, sparking some positivity amid a stuttering domestic campaign.

Already ten points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen with just 12 games played, Terzic’s men have however impressed on the European stage this season.

Dortmund sit first in a Champions League group which includes Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle, having conceded just two goals in four matches.

In the league however they are shipping more than 1.5 goals per game on average and look out of the title race with only a third of the season gone.

