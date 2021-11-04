Borussia Dortmund officials said on Thursday they will appeal to European football’s governing body UEFA against the red card handed to Mats Hummels in this week’s Champions League defeat to Ajax.

Hummels, 32, was sent off just 29 minutes into Dortmund’s home defeat on Wednesday after a clumsy tackle on Ajax forward Antony.

English referee Michael Oliver consulted the video assistant referee but did not consult the footage himself and stood by his decision.

