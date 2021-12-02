Borussia Dortmund said on Thursday this weekend’s home German Bundesliga clash with leaders Bayern Munich will be played in front of only 15,000 fans due to increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Saturday’s game was under threat of being played behind closed doors as was the case for RB Leipzig’s win over Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

Earlier on Thursday, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced large parts of public life in the country would be shut off to people who have not been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in an attempt to clamp down on surging infection rates.

