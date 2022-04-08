Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund announced Friday plans to host a charity football match against Dynamo Kiev on April 26 to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We stand by the Ukrainians and have already brought many tonnes of relief supplies to the country. Now we also want to raise money,” said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The proceeds of the benefit match will be donated to a humanitarian organisation to ensure that “Ukrainians in need are helped directly”, the club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta